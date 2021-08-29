Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

