Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. The firm has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

