Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $200,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 244,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.29. 53,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,994. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16.

