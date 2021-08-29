Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.96. 1,369,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,132. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

