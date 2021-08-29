Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 184.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.64. 548,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,272. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

