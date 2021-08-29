HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

