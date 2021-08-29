Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

