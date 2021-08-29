Hyman Charles D Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000.

NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. 17,231,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,140,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

