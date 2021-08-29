Hyman Charles D Sells 775 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

