Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Several analysts have recently commented on HYVE shares. Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £318.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

