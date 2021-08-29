iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.