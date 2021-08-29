Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 714 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $126.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

