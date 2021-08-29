Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

