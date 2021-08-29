Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $733,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

