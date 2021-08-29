Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $104.10 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.