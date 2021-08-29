Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 102 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 307,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $418.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.