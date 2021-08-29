Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,905 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

