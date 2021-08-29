Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,639 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

