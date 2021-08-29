Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.52 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

