Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $885,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 110.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 221.3% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.07. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $306,984.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Truist increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

