Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,966 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE GS opened at $419.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.70. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.