Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 321 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $89,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 143,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,117,000 after purchasing an additional 84,968 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Illumina by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 297 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $464.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

