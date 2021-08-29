Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,222 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.75.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.