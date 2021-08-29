Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 284.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 394.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,938. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

