Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 15,504 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.23. 1,078,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

