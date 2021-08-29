Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 54,349 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $34,237,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 1,262,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,451. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock worth $6,284,856. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

