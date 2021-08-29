Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.48% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

LGND traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,561. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

