Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183,032 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Ball worth $36,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. 1,151,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,991. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

