Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in National Vision were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 621,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.