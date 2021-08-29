Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 139,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $4,214,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock worth $18,639,228. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $7.01 on Friday, reaching $123.05. 429,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,318. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $123.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.