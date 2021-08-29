Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.30% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several analysts have commented on HR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.