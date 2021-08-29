Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 10,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.19.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. The stock had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,304. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $317.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

