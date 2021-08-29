Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 96,830 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 887,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,830 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 75,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,596. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $461.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $304,784 in the last three months. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.