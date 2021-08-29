Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.93.

TSE:IMO opened at C$33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.16. The company has a market cap of C$24.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.06. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

