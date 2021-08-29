IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 72 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,525,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 52.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,200,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 73,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $208.19 and a 52 week high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

