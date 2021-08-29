IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.82 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

