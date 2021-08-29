IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

