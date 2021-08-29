IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.93. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.