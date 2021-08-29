IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

