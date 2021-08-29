IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

