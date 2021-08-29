IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.38. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

