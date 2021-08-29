ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.01.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,593 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

