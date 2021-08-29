Innova (INN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $313,024.13 and approximately $127.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

