Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

NYSEARCA DBOC remained flat at $$28.93 on Friday. 854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83.

