Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

BMAR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.