Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inogen were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,887 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,514. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.