Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INOV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 150.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 742.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.