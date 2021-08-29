Insider Buying: Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Purchases £1,977.28 in Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robin Archibald bought 10,205 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

LON EPIC opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a market cap of £162.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

