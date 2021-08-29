Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys 356,680 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.
Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
