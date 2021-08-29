Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys 356,680 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

