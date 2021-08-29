Insider Buying: The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Buys A$11,320.00 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) insider David Grant purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.66 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,320.00 ($8,085.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About The Reject Shop
